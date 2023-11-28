Race night proves a huge success for Fife village's Christmas lights fundraising

Kinghorn is all a glow for the festive season with its Christmas lights switched on.

A recent fundraiser for Kinghorn's Christmas lights has been hailed a success.

But it wouldn’t have been possible for the festive lights to be back on the lamp posts if it wasn’t for the generosity of the local community.

The Christmas lights are funded each year through donations and a recent race night in the Crown Tavern helped give the funds a huge boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Reid, from the Christmas Lights Committee, said the event held earlier this month had raised £1500.

She said an additional cheque from the Co-op for £150 and “extremely generous donations” from Paul Skinner of Scotia and John McKay of Black Rock 5 brought the fundraising total to £3650.

She said: “This would not be possible without the support of local businesses and the people who came along on November 10. A special thanks to Willie Cunningham for hosting the event and supplying prizes; Mandy for her delicious sandwiches; Donna Ward and her family for doing the tote and the bar staff.

"Also thanks to the Festive Lights Committee, especially Carol Taylor, Kate Morgan and Elaine Moncur for all the raffle sales.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks from the committee also went to those who donated prizes for the races and raffle including The Bay Holiday Park, Kinghorn Chip Shop, Kinghorn Motors, JCM Beauty, KAM Aesthetics, Tom Courts, Nationwide Gas Care, Dice the Barbers, Kinghorn Community Centre Cafe, Auld Hoose, Kinghorn Butchers, Christina’s Gift Box, Victoria Halliday Consultancy, DH Medical Aesthetics, Wild Bells Florist, Eden Pharmacy, Kinghorn Post Office, Kinghorn Golf Club and those who handed in raffle prizes on the night.

Lesley added: “A really heartfelt thanks to you all making this a totally memorable night.”

Fundraising for the village’s Christmas lights continues in a bid to ensure Kinghorn can continue to shine each festive season. Donation boxes can be found in both Kinghorn Butchers and Eden Pharmacy on the High Street.