Rail travellers in Kirkcaldy encouraged to stop for a chat on Brew Monday

British Transport Police officers in Kirkcaldy will be backing the Samaritans’ bid to turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday by helping locals come together for a cuppa and a chat.

Representatives will join volunteers from Samaritans in Kirkcaldy at the town’s railway station this Monday on what is widely known as ‘the most depressing day of the year’.

They will be encouraging travellers to connect over a cuppa by offering passengers free tea and coffee and listening tips as well as raising awareness of the Samaritans.

A stall will be set up in the waiting area, near platform one, with representatives available for a chat from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30om to 3.30pm.

PC Gary Weir, from the British Transport Police in Kirkcaldy, said: “This is a Samaritans-led initiative which will see volunteers supporting people who are feeling lonely and isolated – we are backing the charity in this initiative.

“Brew Monday has been running for a few years now, but this is the first time we have held an event locally.

“We normally do this at the bigger railway stations, for example this year there will also be representatives at Edinburgh Waverley and Perth.”

He revealed how the Brew Monday initiative started: “For a number of years January 20 has been widely known as Blue Monday as on that date there is a spike in low mood after Christmas and New Year,” he said.

“The initiative aims to spread the word that there are people who care and are here to listen if people need someone to talk to.

“We will have a stall at Kirkcaldy Railway Station and we will be there to talk to passengers and commuters if anyone wants to have a chat.

“People don’t have to disclose anything if they don’t want to but we are just letting them know that we are there and ready to listen.”

A spokeswoman for Samaritans of Kirkcaldy said the charity has been promoting the initiative for the past few years by holding coffee mornings but this year are holding an event at the station with support from the British Transport Police.

She said they have received four donations of tea, coffee and biscuits from locals shops, with businesses in Kinghorn and Burntisland also supporting Brew Monday.

She said: “It always helps to talk and we will have volunteers at Kirkcaldy Railway Station on Monday to listen to any passengers or travellers who might want to have a chat with us.”

Readers can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123; email: jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.