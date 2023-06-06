Glenrothes inaugural Rainbow Run was held last month at Gilvenbank Park in the town, with the event adding some colour to a grey weekend as runners took to the 2km and 5km courses with huge enthusiasm.

Sponsored by local businesses, Leviton and Go Glenrothes, the Muirhead Outreach Project organised the successful event to boost wellbeing and raise funds for charities. The event saw hundreds participate, with organisers praising the atmosphere on the day.

A Muirhead Outreach Project spokesperson said: “More than 200 people attended the colourful event and made great memories being covered in a rainbow of colours as they ran the route. There was a fantastic atmosphere with smiling faces all around, despite the grey weather. It was great fun for all the family and inclusive for all ages and abilities”.

The event welcomed people of all ages to take part in the colourful fun run (Pic: Robbie Preece)

Local businesses were also on hand to provide participants with refreshments. The event welcomed Don Basilico and Mr Softy Ice-Cream Van for well deserved treats after the run with the Gilvenbank Health Hub supplying tea and coffee.

The charity is already looking to the future, with planning underway for next year’s event which promises to be just as colourful as this year.