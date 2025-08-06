Rainbow Run: sign up for Fife’s colourful, messy fun, family friendly event

The countdown is on for one of Fife’s most vibrant and family-friendly events of the year.

The Rainbow Run Glenrothes, hosted by the Muirhead Outreach Project, is back for its third annual celebration of colour, community, and connection.

It takes place on Sunday, August 31 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Gilvenbank Community Sports & Health Hub in Glenrothes, and this high-energy event invites participants of all ages and abilities to run, walk, or dance their way through a kaleidoscope of colour.

Janine Norris, event organiser, said: “This isn’t just a fun run - it’s a celebration of life, health, and happiness. Whether you are a seasoned runner or just looking for a joyful day out with family and friends, the Rainbow Run is all about making memories and supporting great causes.”

Participants will be doused in vibrant colours at various stations along the route, creating a spectacular visual experience and plenty of photo-worthy moments. The event also encourages fundraising, with runners able to raise money for Muirhead or a charity of their choice.

The organisers have also issued an appeal for people to help on the day with everything from registration to cheering on runners at the colour stations, and even throwing the powder over the runners.

This year, local businesses and organisations also have a unique opportunity to sponsor a colour station, gaining visibility while adding a splash of joy to the event at £250 per station which covers the cost of the powder. For more information contact Janine at [email protected]

Tickets cost from £5 for children to £20 for a family of four, and they can obtained from the event page at www.muirhead-outreach.org.uk

The organisers have also reminded participants that this is a messy event - wear clothes you don’t mind getting colourful! Parents are responsible for their children - the project and Gilvenbank accept no responsibility for ruined clothes (or dirty children!)