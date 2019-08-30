Raise funds for Maggie’s at Leuchars Runway Run-around

A Fife cancer care centre is offering fundraisers the unique opportunity to run or walk around the runway at Leuchars Station.

Maggie’s Fife announced its newest fundraising event this week, Runway Run-around, which take place at the base on October 20, 11am.

Participants will gain behind the scenes access to the historical site, passing aircraft hangers, bunkers and crash walls all whilst taking in the spectacular views of the east coast of Scotland.

“We are really excited about Runway Run-Around,” said Tu Edwards, Maggie’s Fife centre fundraising manager.

“Leuchars is well loved in Fife and beyond, it is a special location which will be a draw to many who are curious about the site.

“I would like to say a big thanks to our sponsors Panda Print and Smith Anderson Group LTD, and to Fisher and Donaldson which has donated its legendary doughnuts for each participant on the day.”

Alison Allan Centre Head Maggie’s Fife added: “Runway Run-Around will give people the opportunity to fundraise for Maggie’s – everyone’s home of cancer care.

“We all know of a family whose world has been turned upside down by cancer. Our incredible centres provide a programme delivered by expert teams of cancer support specialists, clinical psychologists, benefits advisers and specialists in activities including yoga, tai chi and art therapy.

“In 2018 Maggie’s Fife saw over 6700 visits; this year we expect to receive 8000.

“Everything we offer is free and it’s all down to our incredible fundraisers.”

To register visit www.maggiescentres.org/runwayrunaround. Entry is £15 for adults and £10 for under 16s. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £100.

To find out more about Maggie’s Fife and to see how the centre supports people living with cancer across Fife, visit the centre at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, or get in touch on 01592 647997, fife@maggiescentres.org.