Raisin Monday: students’ foam fight in St Andrews maintains spontaneous tradition

The annual event is held on Lower College Lawn - a spontaneous tradition where older students adopt first year students as ‘children’ and can help guide them in a system of mentoring.

This is a fantastic way for first year students to meet new people, and many of the friendships that begin as part of the academic family tradition continue throughout a student’s time at the University and beyond.

This ‘mentoring’ culminates in Raisin Weekend when children are entertained by their parents and are encouraged to play pranks and silly games.

Historically, the event saw students bring their academic parents a special gift. More recently, they have engaged with a more responsible and sustainable Raisin Monday with those taking part this year donating items for the Storehouse Foodbank in St Andrews.

