Raith Rovers and Fife Flyers help to launch Top-Up Tap at Kirkcaldy Esplanade

Fife Flyers and Raith Rovers have helped to launch a new top-up tap on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.

They were there for the switch on of Scottish Water’s newest tap which is across the road from the red heart at Williamson Quay.

Rovers’ stars Scott Brown and Callum Fordyce were joined by Flyers’ players Martin Latal and Daniel Krenzelok, plus members of Kirkcaldy Wizards and local councillors Alistair Cameron and Rod Kavanagh.

The top-up tap allows people to stay hydrated on the go. It is one of over 100 installed across Scotland, and the sixth one in Fife. The initiative supports not only personal health and well-being but also environmental conservation by reducing the reliance on single-use plastic bottles. The taps are also fitted with smart technology that monitors usage and sends alerts if any issues are detected.

Councillor Cameron (centre) with players from Raith Rovers and Fife Flyers at the new top-up tap on Kirkcaldy Esplanade (Pic: Submitted)

Councillor Cameron said: “Since Scottish Water launched its countrywide Top Up Tap programme, I have been in regular contact with the utility to ensure that Kirkcaldy was included. The Esplanade is an ideal location for this tap and will benefit the thousands of walkers and runners who use this popular area each week.”

Flyers players were joined by general manager Todd Dutiaume, who said: “As athletes, we know how essential it is to stay hydrated, so having a Top Up Tap in our community is fantastic. It not only supports those of us who are active but also helps reduce plastic waste and encourages sustainable practices.

“This tap will make a real difference to everyone in Kirkcaldy, whether they’re walking, running, or just out enjoying the waterfront.”

Since the introduction of the first Top Up Tap at the Scottish Parliament in 2018, communities across Scotland have embraced the convenience and environmental benefits of refilling reusable bottles rather than purchasing bottled water.

The taps have dispensed the equivalent of 10million bottles across Scotland, highlighting their popularity and the positive impact they are having.