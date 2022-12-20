Ethan Ross and Connor O’Riordan were on hand to help promote Epilepsy Scotland’s #BecauseOfEpilepsyScotland Christmas appeal.

It aims to highlight the importance of the charity’s services and the benefits it can bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Epilepsy Scotland provides wellbeing, welfare tights,yYouth group and helpline services to help provide information, support and guidance for the estimated 55,000 people living with epilepsy in Scotland.

Ethan Ross and Connor O'Riordan were on hand to show their support for the appeal

Those who attend have been sharing their stories on how they have benefited from them on the charity’s social media.

Lesslie Young, Epilepsy Scotland’s chief executive, said: “A big thank you to Raith Rover for supporting our Christmas appeal and raising awareness about epilepsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know times are tough for people across the country due to the current cost of living crisis but any donation big or small can make a huge difference to people living with epilepsy.

“Our services, information and support are vital for people with epilepsy. They act as a lifeline for people who are struggling to cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to continue to be there for people affected by epilepsy in Scotland but can only do this with your support. Donations can be made via text or online and we would appreciate if people can donate as much as they can and help us make this years Christmas appeal our biggest ever.”