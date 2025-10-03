Raith Rovers ban fans linked to attack at East Fife game

Raith Rovers have distanced themselves from so-called ‘ultras’ who were linked to an attack on supporters at an East Fife game.

The flashpoint happened at the club’s game against Montrose on Saturday, September 20.

According to the Fife team, a group made up of visiting fans and, allegedly, Raith Rovers ultras, made its way to the home end of the ground and “engaged in violent and indiscriminate behaviour, causing a state of alarm and attacking home supporters.”

In a statement, Raith Rovers said they were “deeply disappointed to learn that individuals claiming to be Raith Rovers supporters engaged in antisocial behaviour” at the game.

It added: “Since the incident, we have been working closely with East Fife and Police Scotland to identify those responsible. We were informed yesterday that three individuals have now been charged. They have also been issued bans from attending matches at Stark’s Park, with the length of these bans to be reviewed once legal proceedings have concluded.

We will continue to cooperate fully with the police and will impose bans on any other supporters found to have engaged in antisocial behaviour – whether at the East Fife v Montrose fixture or at any other match where they present themselves as Raith Rovers fans.

“We want to make it absolutely clear to all supporters that Raith Rovers is committed to maintaining and strengthening its reputation as a family club. Our priority is ensuring Stark’s Park remains a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.

“While we welcome and encourage passionate support, atmosphere, and healthy rivalry, we will not tolerate antisocial behaviour from so-called supporters whose actions damage the reputation of our football club.”