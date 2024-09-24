Raith Rovers, East Fife & Dunfermline Athletic open football games up to blind or partially sighted fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife's leading football clubs have teamed up with the region’s sight loss charity to bring the joy and magic of the beautiful game to fans who are blind or partially sighted.

Seescape, has joined forces with Raith Rovers, East Fife and Dunfermline Athletic to help more fans with visual impairments get to games. Each club has donated two season ticket to the charity to share with the people they support, their carers and volunteers.

The clubs already provide audio commentaries, and are all working with Seescape to encourage fans to have the confidence to come along to the games. The charity- formerly Fife Society For The Blind - is also providing the clubs with expert advice and support on making the matchday experience more inclusive.

Graham Ross, Seescape's volunteer co-ordinator and Dunfermline Athletic’s disability access officer, said: “Sight loss is undoubtedly one of the most difficult things any of us would have to deal with in our lives and understandably it has a huge impact of people’s confidence. It is very common for people to withdraw from their communities which compounds matters even more.

Lifelong Raith Rovers fan Jack Stanford, from Kirkcaldy, welcomed the link with Seescape (Pic: Submitted)

“We are determined to encourage people to try and overcome some of the barriers and to lead as full a life as possible. Sport has a part to play in that and I am absolutely delighted that the three clubs understand the role they can play and have been so supportive in this initiative.”

Evelyn Hood, Raith Rovers disability access officer welcomed the new partnership.

She said: “We understand the impact sport can have on both mental and physical wellbeing, and we're delighted to support Seescape's amazing work through this partnership. By offering complimentary season tickets, continuing our matchday audio commentary service, and working with Seescape on further improving inclusivity for visually impaired supporters and visitors; we hope to give everyone the opportunity to feel part of our matchday experience and our Raith Rovers family."

Stephen Mill who is both East Fife FC’ supporters liaison officer and audio commentator, said: “I really hope this initiative encourages those, who may not have the confidence to come to games, to take advantage of this offer and give it a try. This is a great opportunity to get more people involved.”

Supporters have also given it the thumbs up.

Lifelong Raith Rovers fan Jack Stanford, from Kirkcaldy, said: “When I was first diagnosed with a sight problem, in the early '90s, it coincided with Raith Rovers finest moments, it’s fair to say football, alongside my family, helped keep me out of the darker moments this change was putting me through.

“The link up between Seescape and the Fife clubs is of vital importance. I would encourage anyone in my position to come along and be part of this local community, get to know folks round about you at the game and most importantly, get yourself out and about.”

For more information on how to access the tickets contact [email protected].

Seescape supports people living with sight loss across Fife to live more independently and provides a range of services including rehabilitation, advice, and technology demonstrations.

It provides social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes to give information on the latest support and technologies available.