Martin Glass (25) has raised the phenomenal amount in just two days as people from as far as Germany have donated to his JustGiving campaign to support survivors of sexual violence.

The club's decision to sign the striker has sparked a huge backlash from fans after a judge in a civil court case in 2017 ruled that David Goodwillie alongside his then-teammate David Robertson had raped a 24-year-old woman.

Martin holding the Scottish League One cup after Raith Rovers won it three years ago.

Goodwillie’s move to Raith Rovers has seen the Scottish crime author and lifetime supporter of the club, Val McDermid, ending her sponsorship of the club.

Raith’s women’s team have also sought to distance themselves from the club with staff and volunteers walking out, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has spoken out against the transfer.

Martin said: “I’ve been a Rovers fan for 10 years, and this is the first year that I’ve been a season ticket holder, but I won’t be back to Stark’s Park – at least not this year.

"I’m a new dad to a seven-month-old daughter and want to be a good role model for her and stand up for what’s right.”

Even though Raith Rovers have made a dramatic u-turn and have confirmed the player now won't play for the club, Martin said that he won’t be back to Stark’s Park until all of the top bosses have resigned.

"Even though the club has made a u-turn it’s not enough, in my opinion the whole board and all of the top bosses have to go,” he said.

"As a football fan you can sometimes go through a whole range of emotions, joy, anger, elation, but disgust is what I feel now – they were crazy to sign him!

"I don’t want Rovers fans to be tarnished by what the club has done so that is why I decided to try to raise cash for Rape Crisis Scotland as what they had said about the signing was on point.”

If you would like to donate to Martin’s JustGiving, please visit: Martin's JustGiving for Rape Crisis Scotland.

