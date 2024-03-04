Raith Rovers' fan travels from Barcelona to help club celebrate International Women's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the annual event falling on Friday, March 8, Rovers fans will be able to mark the occasion the following day as they take on Dunfermline Athletic at Stark’s Park the following afternoon.

One of those sponsoring the event is Rovers Down South Supporters Club, and one of the group, Carol Smith, will visit Stark’s Park for the first time in four years.

Carol now lives in Barcelona but is a keen follower of the Kirkcaldy team from abroad and she has played a part in the curation of this year’s programme of events.

Rovers fans are invited to celebrate International Women's Day ahead of their SPFL Championship clash with Dunfermline Athletic (Pic: Tony Fimister)

Carol said: “Over many years Raith Rovers has led the way in celebrations of March 8 and International Women’s Day for clubs in Scotland, and this year is no different. As part of Rovers Down South I’ve been working with an amazing group of volunteers from around Stark’s Park who let this international woman get involved.

“I would like to say a massive thanks to all involved who have helped organise and build International Women’s Day. It is truly something we are proud of.”

This year’s theme is ‘Inspire Inclusion’ and groups from both Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic will get involved with the day's events.

Girls from Raith Rovers Community Foundation and Pars CF will show off their tricks and skills as they continue their derby games as they take part in half time challenge games.

Christina Beattie from the Oh No No No Podcast will also be on announcing duties for the game and there will be special goodie bags for the first 350 women in the home end and 150 women in the away end.