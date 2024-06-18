Raith Rovers fans at Kirkcaldy’s twin town on trip to European championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two distinct Raith Rovers fans’ groups made Kirkcaldy’s twin town their base to follow Scotland at the European Championships.

The Kirkcaldy Tartan Army and the Neeburs of Geordie Munro football both made their way to Ingolstadt, making it their base before travelling the 44 miles to the Allianz Arena, Munich for the opening tie against Germany on Friday - a game that ended in a painful 5-1 defeat.

From a chance meeting at Stark’s Park the two groups pre-planned to meet in Ingolstadt. Arrangements were put in place through Robert Main, who chairs Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, and Stefan Moser general manager, Stadt Jugend Ring for the six from the Kirkcaldy Tartan Army and the 15 Neeburs to experience a fun social evening at the FC Ingolstadt04 Football Fan Project rooms where they enjoyed a taste of Bavarian beer and Bavarian food.

As part of the evening celebrations, one of the highlights was the presentation by the Kirkcaldy Tartan Army with a donation of 410 Eeuros to Stefan from monies collected from specially commissioned European Football Championship polo shirts.

Kirkcaldy Tartan Army making a presentation to Franziska Gampenrieder, Board Member and Stefan Moser, General Manager Stadt Jugend Ring (Pic: Stefan Moser )

Stefan was delighted to receive the donation and added "this generous donation will go towards the SJR Social Fund to give much needed support to deserving children of low income families.

The football fans are the latest in a long line of visitors from the Lang Toun to Inglostadt over the past six decades.

Mr Main commented: "It was a pleasure when approached by the Kirkcaldy Tartan Army to make arrangements with Stefan for them and be able to make the presentation for such a worthy cause.

