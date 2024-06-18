Raith Rovers fans at Kirkcaldy’s twin town on trip to European championships
The Kirkcaldy Tartan Army and the Neeburs of Geordie Munro football both made their way to Ingolstadt, making it their base before travelling the 44 miles to the Allianz Arena, Munich for the opening tie against Germany on Friday - a game that ended in a painful 5-1 defeat.
From a chance meeting at Stark’s Park the two groups pre-planned to meet in Ingolstadt. Arrangements were put in place through Robert Main, who chairs Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, and Stefan Moser general manager, Stadt Jugend Ring for the six from the Kirkcaldy Tartan Army and the 15 Neeburs to experience a fun social evening at the FC Ingolstadt04 Football Fan Project rooms where they enjoyed a taste of Bavarian beer and Bavarian food.
As part of the evening celebrations, one of the highlights was the presentation by the Kirkcaldy Tartan Army with a donation of 410 Eeuros to Stefan from monies collected from specially commissioned European Football Championship polo shirts.
Stefan was delighted to receive the donation and added "this generous donation will go towards the SJR Social Fund to give much needed support to deserving children of low income families.
The football fans are the latest in a long line of visitors from the Lang Toun to Inglostadt over the past six decades.
Mr Main commented: "It was a pleasure when approached by the Kirkcaldy Tartan Army to make arrangements with Stefan for them and be able to make the presentation for such a worthy cause.
“And I am equally delighted that a group of Neeburs were back in Ingolstadt and extended their long standing friendship with the FC Ingolstadt04 Schanzer football fan group. I am enthused that the twinning programme continues to flourish with a teacher and six Ingolstadt students currently in town on work placements and six Kirkcaldy golfers travelling to Ingolstadt early in July on an reciprocal visit following the success of the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Golfing Trophy last August as the final event of the 60th anniversary celebratory year."
