Raith Rovers fans complete Million Step Challenge for club's charity - walking more than double their target step count

From left, Gavin Quinn, Gillian Eadie, Margie Robertson, George Fleming and Scott Wilson who took part in the fundraiser. Tracy English and David Watson also took part but are not pictured. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

The members of Fife’s Finest S.C, a Raith Rovers fans group, decided to complete the Million Step Challenge in June with the aim of doing a million steps between them over the course of the month as a fundraiser for the Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

The group, made up of Gavin Quinn, Gillian Eadie, Margie Robertson, George Fleming, Scott Wilson, Tracy English and David Watson, smashed their step count target by more than double in the 30 days of the month.

They actually achieved a total of 2,314,498 steps.

Members of Raith fans group Fife's Finest SC unfurl their new flag for the 2023/24 season at Stark's Park. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

Their efforts raised £1400 for the football club’s community foundation, a charitable organisation that uses the power of sport and the Raith brand to engage, motivate, inspire and empower the local community.

The foundation put on great programmes throughout the year including Reminiscing Raith, F.F.I.T, weekly football coaching for kids as well as summer football camps.

To celebrate their fundraising efforts, the group unveiled their new Fife’s Finest Flag in the Railway Stand at Stark’s Park last week.