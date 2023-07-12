News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Raith Rovers fans complete Million Step Challenge for club's charity - walking more than double their target step count

Seven Rovers’ fans put their best feet forward last month to raise £1400 for a charity close to their hearts.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
From left, Gavin Quinn, Gillian Eadie, Margie Robertson, George Fleming and Scott Wilson who took part in the fundraiser. Tracy English and David Watson also took part but are not pictured. (Pic: Tony Fimister)From left, Gavin Quinn, Gillian Eadie, Margie Robertson, George Fleming and Scott Wilson who took part in the fundraiser. Tracy English and David Watson also took part but are not pictured. (Pic: Tony Fimister)
From left, Gavin Quinn, Gillian Eadie, Margie Robertson, George Fleming and Scott Wilson who took part in the fundraiser. Tracy English and David Watson also took part but are not pictured. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

The members of Fife’s Finest S.C, a Raith Rovers fans group, decided to complete the Million Step Challenge in June with the aim of doing a million steps between them over the course of the month as a fundraiser for the Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

The group, made up of Gavin Quinn, Gillian Eadie, Margie Robertson, George Fleming, Scott Wilson, Tracy English and David Watson, smashed their step count target by more than double in the 30 days of the month.

They actually achieved a total of 2,314,498 steps.

Members of Raith fans group Fife's Finest SC unfurl their new flag for the 2023/24 season at Stark's Park. (Pic: Tony Fimister)Members of Raith fans group Fife's Finest SC unfurl their new flag for the 2023/24 season at Stark's Park. (Pic: Tony Fimister)
Members of Raith fans group Fife's Finest SC unfurl their new flag for the 2023/24 season at Stark's Park. (Pic: Tony Fimister)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their efforts raised £1400 for the football club’s community foundation, a charitable organisation that uses the power of sport and the Raith brand to engage, motivate, inspire and empower the local community.

The foundation put on great programmes throughout the year including Reminiscing Raith, F.F.I.T, weekly football coaching for kids as well as summer football camps.

To celebrate their fundraising efforts, the group unveiled their new Fife’s Finest Flag in the Railway Stand at Stark’s Park last week.

Gavin Quinn said: “I would like to thank everyone for their support and donations it is much appreciated by everyone one of us involved.”

Related topics:Raith RoversFife