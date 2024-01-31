Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy Foodbank volunteers were out in force before Rovers’ SPFL Championship clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Fans were asked to dig deep for the charity, which was providing more than 30,000 meals to families in the Lang Toun according to their most recent data.

A spokesperson for Kirkcaldy Foodbank praised fans for their generosity, saying the collection went “extremely well”.

Foodbank volunteers collected cash and food at the recent Raith Rovers game (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

They continued: “The amount of food donated was absolutely tremendous and the supporters were very generous indeed with money donations.

“The buckets and tins are still being emptied and counted by our volunteers so we don’t yet know the final total. We would like to sincerely thank all supporters who contributed for their generosity.”

Rovers stars Adam Masson and Callum Hannah joined Raith Supporters' Director Dot Wilson on a visit to Kirkcaldy Foodbank before the game to help out and show their appreciation for the work the charity does in the community.

Dot said: “We visited the Foodbank just to get an idea of what the set up and what we really should be focusing on.

“The club tries to do an annual collection for the Foodbank. We’ve got a long standing relationship there to try and help out in the community.

Rovers supporters clubs were also involved with both the 200 Club and the Jack McMillan supporters clubs taking monetary donations.