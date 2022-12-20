Fans were asked to donate to Kirkcaldy Foodbank ahead of their SPFL Championship clash with Arbroath on Saturday, and they dug deep with contributions totalling more than £1700 to the appeal.

Dot Wilson, supporter director at Raith Rovers, hailed it as a fantastic response.

She was keen to thank fans for their generosity ahead of the festive period and expressed the Foodbank’s gratitude to both sets of supporters for their donations.

Fans of Raith Rovers and Arbroath donated to Kirkcaldy Foodbank ahead of their SPFL Championship clash (Pic: Tony Fimister)

She said: “There was a great response once again from Raith fans who brought bags of shopping including not only cereal, tins of soup and meat but some treats like biscuits.

“The volunteers from the foodbank were delighted with the cash donations from both home and away fans.

“Thanks to all the supporters as I know things are difficult for a lot of families, particularly at this time of year”.

The Supporters club and the 200 Club also took part in the fundraising day. They raffled a food hamper, raising £108 in the process. Ian Edminston, who won it, donated his prize to the foodbank.

Dot was also keen to thank Ford Kirkcaldy, which was on hand to transport the donations to the Foodbank at full-time.

Raith Rovers will also continue their festive spirit of giving this weekend – however, this time it will be fan of the club who benefit.The club plays host to Greenock Morton on Saturday in an SPFL match.

All fans aged under 16 will be offered a selection box ahead of the game. Youngsters from both home and away sides are welcome to take up the offer, with around 600 selection boxes up for grabs.

The festive giveaway has been made possible thanks to Valentes Fish and Chip Bar and a number of supporters from the Rovers fan community, including the 200 Club, Jim McMillan Club, Neeburs O' Geordie Munro, Rovers Down South and Fife's Finest.

