Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rovers stars Adam Masson and Callum Hannah joined Supporters' director, Dot Wilson, on a visit to Kirkcaldy Foodbank to help out and show their appreciation for the work the charity does in the community.

Dot said: “We visited the foodbank just to get an idea of what the set up and what we really should be focusing on. The club tries to do an annual collection for the charity – we have a long standing relationship there to try tod help out in the community. We had intended to do the collection the weekend before Christmas, but unfortunately that game was moved to a Friday night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Saturday’s match, volunteers will be collecting for the charity, with non-perishable food or cash donations much appreciated. Toiletries are also welcomed.

Raith Rovers will host the Kirkcaldy Foodbank collection ahead on Saturday (Pic: Tony Fimister)

Dot said: “They’re also quite short on toiletries. When people are struggling to feed themselves then toiletries are a bit of a luxury.”

Collection points will be situated on the ramp towards the Penman Stand and, for away fans, outside the north stand ticket pods.

Rovers are working with a number of different supporters clubs to encourage donations. Both the 200 Club and the Jim McMillan Clubs will be taking monetary donations. The activities are being run in conjunction with Paul Wilson from the Raith Rovers Community Foundation. Kirkcaldy Ford will also be on hand to deliver the donated goods to the Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Campbell, chair of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said: “Rovers have been a great support to Kirkcaldy Foodbank over the years and we are most grateful that they’re holding a collection for us again. We would like to thank the club for its continued support and Raith fans for their generosity. It’s great to see the local football team supporting a local charity.”

Dot said that those unable to make the game on Saturday can still contribute.

She said: “Cash donations would be great help if people are in a position to support”.