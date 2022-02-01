Raith Rovers: Sign our petition to remove David Goodwillie and restore reputation as a family club
Football is about so much more than the dressing-room.
Our team is part of our lives - it takes us on magical journeys and sends us to the depths of despair at times.
But it is OUR club from birth to grave.
Somehow, inexplicably, Raith Rovers lost sight of that most precious of links when it announced the signing of the toxic, David Goodwillie.
And now it is suffering a hellish backlash - one entirely of its own making.
Goodwillie, a man ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016, has absolutely no place at a club which has worked so hard to open its doors to people across the community.
Every single step forward has been tainted by association.
To see good Rovers’ people walk away is heartbreaking.
They deserve better.
Raith Rovers must do better - and that means not just terminating Goodwillie’s contract, but understanding why his signing caused such fury and offence.
Rovers has always been a family club.
But it cannot continue to call itself a family club while expecting fans to cheer for a man ruled to be a rapist wearing its colours.
That is why we have launched a petition calling on Goodwillie’s removal and for the club to get back to its community, family-friendly roots.
So much damage has been done in less than 24 hours - sign it, share it, and we can help to turn things back round for all who hold Stark’s Park close to their hearts