Raith Rovers unveil plans for new development at Stark’s Park

Raith Rovers have revealed plans to build on newly cleared land in front of its stadium.
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Jul 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 07:49 BST

The Kirkcaldy club wants to create a new office block with a retail and food outlet immediately in front of the steps leading up to Stark’s Park at the foot of Pratt Street. It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council. It is seeking permission for the new building which would also include an outdoor seating area.

Supporting documents lodged by the club show the club shop and office would operate Monday to Friday as well as match days, while the ‘Food to Go’ with an external terrace area would be open 8:00am until 6:00pm Monday through to Sundays. On match days the food offer would cease trading at 5:00pm.

The club said: “The food concept is to serve a standard meal offer which limits preparation and the offer will consist of a restricted menu offer including smash burgers, loaded fries, pastas, breakfast rolls, cold rolls, healthy salad options. It will offer soft drinks only.

The proposed new office, club shop and foot outlet would sit at the front of the entrance to the ground (Pic: Scott Louden)The proposed new office, club shop and foot outlet would sit at the front of the entrance to the ground (Pic: Scott Louden)
“The concept is to provide the offer for locals out with match days to cater for passing trade and school children on weekdays who pass the stadium regularly. The club wishes to integrate all its activities with the community groups who utilise the all-weather playing surfaces, and the concession area will cater therefore for groups and activities rum by it.”

Rovers said the facility would “become a local asset which the community can utilise and feel apart of” as it expands its commercial operations. Councillors will consider the application in due course.

