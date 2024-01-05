Raith Rovers VIP welcome for fan attacked after derby & surprise gift from anonymous fan
Kieren Ross was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the incident which happened after Rovers’ 2-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Players and fans from both clubs condemned the incident after footage appeared on social media.
Today, Rovers welcomed the 18-year old to the ground to watch the team train and meet the players. He was surprised with a signed shirt, Dylan Easton’s boots, and Kevin Dabrowski’s gloves - and the club revealed an anonymous supporter had generously donated a £200 club shop voucher. On Saturday, the fan will board the team bus for the trip to Airdrie.
In a Facebook update, Rovers said: “On behalf of Kieren and his family, we want to express our appreciation for everyone's kind messages.”
Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the assault, and enquiries are ongoing to trace others involved.