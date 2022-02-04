Raith Rovers: Women’s team prepare for first game as McDermid Ladies away from Stark’s Park

It walked away from the Kirkcaldy club in protest at the signing of the toxic David Goodwillie, and has been re-named after Val McDermid who has switched her support to them.

The women have moved their game on Sunday against Livingston Development from Stark’s Park to the Windmill Community Campus at the opposite end of the town.

It is also making new strips minus the Rovers’ crest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Raith Rovers women's team will play their first game as McDermid Ladies this weekend

The game kicks-off at 2:00pm, and the Kirkcaldy born author has urged fans to attend.

On her Twitter page, she wrote: “Come along to show your support.”

The severance of all ties between Raith’s thriving women’s section and the football club was just one aspect of appalling damage done in the wake of the Goodwillie signing.

The striker was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016, although he did not face a criminal prosecution.

His signing saw Rovers’ reputation as a family club destroyed as up to 30 volunteers quit in protest, two directors resigned, sponsors pulled the plug and Fife Council was asked by Depute Provost, Julie Ford, to review all its links.

The first big blow came when McDermid ended her lifelong association with the club, and cancelled next season’s strip sponsorship deal.

She branded Goodwillie’s arrival as “disgusting and despicable” and said it “shattered any claim to be a community or family club".

The story went global – and viral - and over 5600 people signed a petition launched by the Fife Free Press calling on Goodwillie’s signing to be revoked, and steps taken to restore the damage done.

The issue was also commented on by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and raised in the House of Commons.

On Thursday, Rovers’ owner, John Sim, confirmed a U-turn, and said talks had begun to tear up the player’s contract.

While that move was welcomed as the first step towards repairing the significant damage - the club also apologised to fans got getting it so badly wrong - the women’s team had already moved ahead with its plans.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.