The incident happened at Tentsmuir Forest in the north of the region, just days after fire crews needed helicopter assistance to tackle a wild fire caused by a camp fire. They were at the scene on Thursday (May 25), and fire crews only left the scene on Saturday morning.

In responding to an alert from a member of the public, a Forestry and Land Scotland ranger advised two campers in the forest this week of the heightened fire risk and asked them to extinguish their campfire.

The request was refused and the ranger, when confronted with aggressive and abusive behaviour, left the scene and advised the couple that police would be contacted. The ranger was followed to his vehicle and had to leave the carpark when his vehicle it was attacked. FLS is now calling for more to be done to highlight the responsibilities that go with access rights.

The damage done by a wild fire at Tentsmuir (Pic: Forestry and Land Scotland)

David Leven, the organisation’s’ east region manager, said; “This sort of unacceptable attitude and behaviour is becoming more of an issue for our rangers and for the staff from other organisations. For this to happen soon after Tentsmuir was damaged by a wildfire, and when a much larger wildfire at Cannich, has been burning for over a week is hugely frustrating and disappointing .

“We are there to protect and look after our forests and woodlands, to promote access and to make sure that members of the public are safe. Most people know how to look after the countryside and themselves, but there are some that aren’t as aware as they should be that their right of access requires that they act responsibly.

“With the underbrush and land being exceptionally dry, the risk of wildfire is even greater than normal and no-one should be taking any chances with campfires.”

Police Scotland have been made aware of the incident.

The recent wildfires come less than a month after FLS launched its ‘Protect Scotland’s Wildlife’ campaign, that urges forest visitors to be more mindful of the negative impacts their activities could have on wildlife and the environment.

FLS said campfires are strongly discouraged at any time of year and in any location. If camping stoves are used at any time, they should be situated away from tents and other camping gear and away from dry underbrush and grass. Ideally they should also sit on a level, non-flammable surface and be made as stable as possible using rocks (where possible) or other support.