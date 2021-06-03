Rangers fans cycling from Markinch Ibrox Disaster memorial to Ibrox for fundraiser

Memorial to Rangers fans from Markinch who died in the Ibrox Disaster.

12 fans are taking part, setting off from the Markinch Ibrox Disaster memorial – to the five boys from the village who died in the 1971 disaster – and finishing at Ibrox, some 72 miles later.

The group are aiming to start at 7am on June 12, and will be laying a wreath at the memorial beforehand.

The funds raiser will go towards The Founders Trail grave restoration fund, which used to make sure the graves of the club’s founders are kept pristine.

David Campbell, one of those taking part, said he was unaware of the story of the five boys from Markinch until he watched a BBC documentary about the disaster earlier this year.

January 2, 2021, marked the 50th anniversary of the disaster.

David said he thought setting off from the memorial would be “poignant”.