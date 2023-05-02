The silver penny depicting Malcolm IV of Scotland is to be exhibited in Dunfermline, which was granted city status by King Charles last year. The 12th century coin, which weighs less than 1.5 grams, will be displayed in the reading room at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries from Saturday (May 6) until June 30.

A formal document, known as a Letters Patent – confirming Dunfermline’s city status – will also be exhibited for the first time, alongside the coin. The document bears the King’s signature and a royal seal.

Just 20 millimetres in diameter, the coin was found in a field near Aberdour in 2020. It is thought to be only the fifth discovery of this particular coinage.

The rare medieval coin unearthed by an amateur metal detectorist

Malcolm was only the second Scottish monarch to issue coins – the first was his grandfather, David I. The coin was probably minted in the Scottish Borders at either Roxburgh or Berwick.

One side features a bust of the crowned king – his ghost-like face just visible – flanked with sceptres. The other shows a medieval symbol known as the cross fleury. The coin was adopted by the Treasure Trove system, which decrees that all archaeological finds of cultural and historical significance should be reported to the Crown.

Malcolm only reigned for 12 years, which means that objects related to his reign are uncommon.

“The coin is a reminder of Dunfermline’s role as a seat of royal power in medieval Scotland and is the oldest Scottish coin in our collection,” said Kirke Kook, a curator with OnFife, which runs the exhibition venue. “It also offers a rare and tantalising glimpse into the life and reign of a young king, who faced many challenges during his relatively short time in power.”

Malcolm became King in 1153, succeeding David I because Malcolm's father – Henry, 3rd Earl of Huntingdon and Northumbria – had died the year previously.