Rare chance to see inside Kirkcaldy's hospital radio studios after refurbishment

The station's new studios are a long way from its original home in a broom cupboard back in 1971. Now the public can check out the refurbished studios for themselves at Sunday's event.

Victoria Radio Network has been entertaining and informing patients, staff and visitors to hospital services in Kirkcaldy for more than 50 years.

But now hospital radio in Kirkcaldy is set for a relaunch this weekend after receiving new equipment and some fresh decor at its town studios.

A special event is planned for Sunday, September 24 – and everyone is welcome to come along.

The multi award-winning hospital radio station is chock full of music, interviews, health promotion information, local advertising, requests, dedications and speciality radio shows – and although it’s called Victoria Hospital radio you don’t have to be in the hospital to listen.

Among those tuning in across the Kingdom are care homes, people in the community who require support and well, anyone who wants to listen.

The station is available bedside or on patients’ own devices in the region’s hospitals – Victoria, Queen Margaret, St Andrews and Stratheden.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Radio Network said: “The public are invited to come along and see our newly refurbished studios and see what hospital radio is all about and perhaps even volunteer if they are interested.

“We are delighted and grateful to be assisted by funding from Fife Health Charity to make this happen. The day will feature performances from two brilliant young pipers, Joe and Alexander, the Perthshire Ukuleles, piper Richard Scot plus live broadcasts at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm from our very own presenters.”

Special guests on the day will include representatives from Fife Health Charity, hospital staff, David Torrance MSP, Neale Hanvey MP and Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife.

The spokesperson added: “So come along and have a look around. We will be at our studios in Willow Drive, Whyteman’s Brae, Kirkcaldy. Just look for the white marquee.”