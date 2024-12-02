Rare photo from pioneering Fife photographer in festive collection

The work of a pioneering Fife photographer features in release of rare festive photographs from the Scottish Life Archive which can be downloaded as Christmas cards

The National Museum of Rural Life’s five historic images includes a touching family portrait by Lady Henrietta Gilmour from Montrave.

Each one offers a unique glimpse of Scottish Christmases past.

Lady Gilmour took up photography only after the birth of her seventh and last child. She became a pioneer of the medium, capturing over a thousand images of Scottish country life, including a tender image of her children sledging in the grounds of Montrave House, in 1900.

Sledging near Montrave House, Fife, in 1900. (Pic from Lady Henrietta Gilmour collection)

The collection also features Henry Watson, from Fife, who posed as a characterful Father Christmas in 1909, wearing a fake beard and long, fur trimmed coat decorated with dolls and toy animals. Two snowy scenes capture an extreme winter in Braemar, Aberdeenshire towards the end of the nineteenth century. In 1895 Braemar witnessed the lowest recorded temperature in the UK at minus 27.2°C.

The Christmas cards are free to download from https://www.nms.ac.uk/collections/facilities/scottish-life-archive.

The Scottish Life Archive was established in 1959 as a way of preserving and documenting material culture and histories relating to rural life in Scotland. In later years it expanded to include evidence of not only country life, but maritime, urban and industrial life. It contains a large collection of photographic negatives, slides and prints. It can be viewed by the public upon appointment.

The National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride consists of a museum, historic farmhouse and working farm, telling the story of the land, people and ways of working that have shaped Scotland's rural history. On display in the museum is Scotland's largest collection of tractors, combine harvesters and farming machinery, while the farm is home to Ayrshire, Aberdeen Angus and Highland cattle, Tamworth pigs, sheep, hens and Clydesdale horses. Lanarkshire's Reid family lived in the Georgian farmhouse for ten generations, and rooms are as they would have been in the 1950s.

Dr Ailsa Hutton, curator of modern and rural history at National Museums Scotland, said: “The archive offers remarkable insight into all aspects of Scottish life, with 300 years of documentary and illustrative material. I am thrilled to have an opportunity to shine a light on this rich resource, and Scotland’s fascinating rural history, through these magical festive photographs.

"Whether it’s a quirky Santa Claus or a record-breaking snowy winter, I hope people enjoy sharing a little bit of Scottish rural history this Christmas.”