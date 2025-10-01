Rare photo honours Anstruther Golf Club member killed in tragic fall in WW1

Anstruther Golf Club has been presented with a rare photograph to commemorate one of its lady members who tragically died in the First World War.

It shows Elizabeth Johnston in golfing attire, taken whilst she was home on leave from France where she was serving as a telephonist with Queen Mary’s Army Auxiliary Corps.

The presentation was made by Kevin Dunion chair of Kilrenny and Anstruther Burgh Collection, the local history society, to Sandra Murray, Lady Captain and Scott Neilson, Club Captain.

Elizabeth Johnston was born in Cellardyke and grew up in East Green, Anstruther where her father set up his sailmaking business.

Left: Elizabeth Johnston, QMAAC in golf attire July 1918. Right: Scott Neilson, Kevin Dunion, Sandra Murray (Pics: Submitted)

She was educated at Waid Academy and after leaving school joined the post office as a telegraphist. She joined the Queen Mary’s Army Auxiliary Corps in December 1917, and was sent to Rouen, France. As the Germans advanced in 1918, she survived machine gunning attacks by German planes, staying at her post to relay messages.

Sadly however, just as the war was over, she lost her life when she fell from an external balcony of St Ouen Church on Christmas Day 1918 – a day before her 28th birthday. She is the only woman commemorated on the Anstruther war memorial

Elizabeth was a keen golfer and a lady member of Anstruther Golf Club. When she was home on leave in July 1918 she played several rounds on the nine -hole course.

Sandra Murray said “ There have been lady members of the club since it was formed in 1890. However, this photograph of Elizabeth is amongst the earliest of one wearing golfing attire from that time. She clearly loved Anstruther and the game of golf. It is so sad that she lost her life just as she was about to return home as the war ended”

Mr Dunion added: “Elizabeth Johnston is a significant figure in the history of women at war. A talented writer, she had been offered a job as a reporter on the local newspaper just before she joined up. Through her diary, letters and articles she has provided a first-hand account of life in uniform. We are fortunate to have been given this photograph of Elizabeth which she sent to a friend in Dundee, and whose family have kindly shared with us. “

Mr Neilson added: “We are delighted to receive this commemorative presentation to display in our clubhouse.”