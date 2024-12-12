Rare spearbutt found on East Lomond Hill among biggest discoveries of the year

A Scottish archaeology group has included a Fife find among its biggest discoveries of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dig It!, a hub coordinated by the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, has compiled its annual list of some of the ground breaking moments in 2024 to raise awareness of the archaeological work that takes place across the country.

The rare items included a rare Pictish Spearbutt unearthed at the site of the East Lomond hillfort beside Falkland. The bronze artefact was discovered during the excavations organised by Falkland Stewardship Trust and the University of Aberdeen. This regular community dig, which brings together members of the public and students, has been uncovering settlement remains extending from around the second or third century AD to around AD 700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts identified the artefact as a spearbutt partly from depictions on Pictish carved stones, including the one at Collessie approximately 7km from East Lomond. They suggest that it could have been used in close combat.

Pictish Spearbutt found at East Lomond Hills in n Fife (Pic: Will Murray, Scottish Conservation Studio)

Said the University of Aberdeen’s Professor Gordon Noble FSAScot: “The find helps illuminate aspects of the warrior culture of the late Roman Iron Age in lowland Scotland, and to find an actual example of the spearbutts shown on the warrior carvings is very exciting. Only a handful of these objects have been found in Scotland and the rest of Britain and Ireland.”

Other items found across Scotland included a ‘Celtic’ bangle and rare shipwreck.

Dr Simon Gilmour FSAScot, director of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, said: “Our Dig It! project has once again collated a remarkable list of discoveries made across Scotland thanks to the collaborative efforts of archaeologists, curators, students, volunteers and members of the public.” Dr Susan O'Connor, head of grants at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Archaeology is a fantastic way that we can learn more about the history of the people and places of Scotland, whilst connecting with our past in a tactile way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The breadth of projects and findings that Dig It! has assembled this year showcases the variety of heritage that can be discovered through the sector’s vital work, and we're thrilled to be able to support the project through our grants funding.”

East Lomond Hillfort Excavation (Pic: Professor Gordon Noble)

Dig It! advertises archaeology events throughout the year, including fieldwork opportunities which are free and open to everyone with no experience required. The project is coordinated by the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland to help deliver Scotland’s Archaeology Strategy and is primarily funded by Historic Environment Scotland. For more information, visit DigItScotland.com

East Lomond comprises a complex summit fort comprising a sub-oval enclosure surrounded by a series of lower ramparts that encircle the hill.

On the south is an annexe enclosure appended onto the south defences. The project to date has been working in the annexe enclosure uncovering complex settlement remains comprising dozens of hearths from sub-rectangular dwellings, areas of midden and metalworking, extending from 2AD and 3AD through to the seventh century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is described as a particularly problematic time period in which to identify settlement remains in eastern Scotland. The finds to date indicate contact with the Roman world with unusual imports of Nene Valley Ware and Oxfordshire Ware.

Other finds have included fragments of weaponry, metalworking waste including ingot moulds and crucibles, spindle whorls and gaming counters. These finds and a sherd of Continental E-ware pottery are of the type normally found on high status and royal sites and suggests this was a well-connected community of elevated status.