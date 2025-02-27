The doors to Ravenscraig Castle are set to re-open for the first time since lockdown.

The historic landmark has been shut and fenced off for more than three and a half years, sparking concerns among locals.

A petition was launched this week to push Angus Robertson MSP to ensure there were sufficient funds for Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages the site, to carry out repairs and bring it back to life.

But it has now been confirmed that the work HAS been done, and the doors could be open by April in time for the Spring season.

Ravenscraig Castle (Pic: Scott Louden)

The castle is one of the most imposing landmarks on the Kirkcaldy coastline, but access was restricted in November 2021 to allow high-level masonry inspections to take place.

Similar work was carried out at many historic sites to look at the impact of climate change in association with other factors, and it was during these inspections that unrelated conservation work was identified to repair or replace the bridge that provides access to the castle.

The wooden drawbridge that leads to the 15th century required major repairs, and security screens were placed around stone building to keep people out - although it continued to be a magnet for youngsters and intermittent anti-social behaviour.

Since then, HES has made and installed three staircases that will provide access from an alternative route, and carried out a tree survey. In March, it will make one final staircase within the site to further improve access to the western tower.

Final preparations are also underway to reinstate the path around the eastern edge of the site, cut back vegetation, maintain the grass, and remove scaffolding ahead of the castlere-opening in April for the new visitor season.

A spokesperson said: “We are also continuing to work closely with Fife Council as part of the Welcome to Fife tourism partnership, and we are looking at developing a community event at the Castle once it has reopened to visitors.

“Our guiding philosophy for ‘Properties in Care’ is for preservation rather than restoration to protect the property’s authenticity for future generations to study and enjoy. Their ruined condition can often be historically significant particularly if for example they were damaged in a major historical event such as a battle.”

Ravenscraig Castle was conceived as a royal residence although it is interpreted as an artillery fortress. There have been gradual alterations and development throughout its history leading to no clear and obvious point where the castle was complete.

It was built for King James II and Scotland and was the home of his wife, Mary of Guelders Queen of Scotland.

It remains an historically important castle for Scotland and the United Kingdom. Forty years ago the public could visit the rooms in the castle, and its grounds were used for occasional summer events in the 1990s.