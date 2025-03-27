Ravenscraig Castle to reopen along with other historic sites for new season

Ravenscraig Castle will reopen on Tuesday, April 1 for the first time since lockdown

The doors to Ravenscraig Castle will reopen for the first time since lockdown on April 1.

The historic Kirkcaldy landmark has been shut and fenced off for more than three and a half years.

However Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have confirmed the ruins will reopen to visitors at 10am on Tuesday, April 1 as the organisation marks the start of its spring/summer season.

The castle in Ravenscraig Park was initially designed as a royal residence, purchased in 1460 by James II for his wife Queen Mary of Guelders. Their son gave the castle to William Sinclair, whose family transformed it into a well-defended fort to protect the Firth of Forth.

The castle is one of the most imposing landmarks on the Kirkcaldy coastline, but access was restricted in November 2021 to allow high-level masonry inspections to take place.

Similar work was carried out at many historic sites to look at the impact of climate change in association with other factors, and it was during these inspections that unrelated conservation work was identified to repair or replace the wooden drawbridge that provides access to the castle.

Since then, HES has made and installed staircases that will provide access from an alternative route, and improve access to the western tower.

Ravenscraig Castle is reopening following high level masonry inspections and conservation works and it will be open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

Also opening for the new season on Tuesday, April 1 is Inchcolm Abbey.

The abbey founded by Augustinian Canons in the early 1100s is the best preserved group of monastic buildings in Scotland, featuring the country’s most complete cloister.

The abbey sits on an island in the Forth which was a target for naval raids during the wars with England from the 1300s to the mid 1500s and later served as a defence site right up to World War Two.

Inchcolm Abbey will be open daily from 10.30am to 5.30pm from April 1 to September 30 and from 10.30am to 4.30pm daily during October.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said: “The start of the new visitor season is always exciting. As the weather warms up, there’s no better time to step outside, experience Scotland’s natural beauty and get a closer look at our past. With castles, palaces, priories and brochs all reopening, everyone will find an aspect of Scottish heritage to enjoy.

“These sites are part of Scotland’s history and offer an incredible range of experience and understanding. Our monuments include safe havens for key historical figures, strategic fortresses, Hanoverian munitions factories and sites of ceremonial importance to ancient tribes. Each place tells a unique story, and we look forward to sharing them with people from across the world.”

As part of the seasonal activity, sites throughout Fife including Aberdour Castle and Gardens – which is open year-round – will be celebrating the onset of warmer weather with family-friendly events such as Easter Eggsplorer Trails.

For more details or to book tickets visit the HES website.