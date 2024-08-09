Readers' debate: what is future for our town centres after ‘feeble’ footfall results?
The most recent figures for our town centres and shopping centres showed another dip in the number of people using them. The Scottish figure dropped 2.3%, down 0.2% on June’s figure as Scots prioritised experiences, eating out and holidays over visits to stores.
David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said the results were “feeble” and added: “These will be a disappointment for retailers who had been hoping for a shopper dividend from the combination of falling shop price inflation, cuts in employee national insurance contributions and council tax freeze, and the rosier outlook for household disposable incomes.”
Fife’s town centres have faced tough times since lockdown as our shopping habits change and we do more and more online.
> So, how do we arrest the decline?Are High Streets packed with shops a thing of the past - and, if so, what do we do to bring new life to them?
And what do we do with all those empty units?And as get almost immediate deliveries to our doorsteps, what’s the future for our big shopping centres? They have pivoted away from white goods and sofas to pinch a chunk of the High Street trade by adding coffee shops and foodhalls, but is that helpful?
Let’s start a debate - post your comments on our story, and make sure your voice is heard in the comments section of this story.
