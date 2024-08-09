Readers' debate: what is future for our town centres after ‘feeble’ footfall results?

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 08:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Footfall figures are eagerly awaited by town centre managers and retailers - and they don’t make for upbeat reading.

The most recent figures for our town centres and shopping centres showed another dip in the number of people using them. The Scottish figure dropped 2.3%, down 0.2% on June’s figure as Scots prioritised experiences, eating out and holidays over visits to stores.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said the results were “feeble” and added: “These will be a disappointment for retailers who had been hoping for a shopper dividend from the combination of falling shop price inflation, cuts in employee national insurance contributions and council tax freeze, and the rosier outlook for household disposable incomes.”

Fife’s town centres have faced tough times since lockdown as our shopping habits change and we do more and more online.

Kirkcaldy High Street - one of many across Fife which are struggling (Pic: Submitted)Kirkcaldy High Street - one of many across Fife which are struggling (Pic: Submitted)
Kirkcaldy High Street - one of many across Fife which are struggling (Pic: Submitted)

> So, how do we arrest the decline?Are High Streets packed with shops a thing of the past - and, if so, what do we do to bring new life to them?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And what do we do with all those empty units?And as get almost immediate deliveries to our doorsteps, what’s the future for our big shopping centres? They have pivoted away from white goods and sofas to pinch a chunk of the High Street trade by adding coffee shops and foodhalls, but is that helpful?

Let’s start a debate - post your comments on our story, and make sure your voice is heard in the comments section of this story.

Related topics:Fife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice