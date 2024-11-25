Reclaim The Night march announced for Kirkcaldy town centre
Fife Violence Against Women Partnership (FVAWP) will host the return of its Reclaim the Night march on Thursday, November 28.
It forms part of the Fife programme for this year's 16 days of activism against gender based violence campaign and will be followed by a gathering in the Old Kirk.
The march gathers at the Town House at 4:30pm where there will be speakers before it makes its way along the High Street to the church in Kirk Wynd. Booking is not required, you are invited to just turn up, bring a banner and a whistle and prepare to make some noise.
From 5.30pm, the group will come together in the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy, for a bowl of soup and to hear speakers. Booking is required for this free event via www.ticketsource.co.uk
The organisers say the event “promises to be an inspiring and empowering evening, filled with interesting speakers, and conversation - iIt's a chance for everyone to come together, connect with like-minded individuals, and think about how we can make a difference together.”
