Kirkcaldy is set to host a Reclaim the Night march as part of a major campaign calling for an call for an end to violence against women.

It takes place on Thursday, November 30 and will be one of the key events run by Fife Violence Against Women Partnership (FVAWP) as it backs the International 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence Campaign which runs from November 25 to December 10.

The march rallies at the Town House and heads along the High Street to the Old Kirk where there will be an event with speakers and a discussion.

Laura Pearson, co-ordinator with FVAWP, said: "We have developed a full programme of events locally to create spaces for conversations and awareness raising. We are asking people to consider what actions they can take to end violence against women in all its forms. These include domestic abuse, rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, stalking, childhood sexual abuse and so called ‘honour based’ crimes, such as forced marriage and female genital mutilation."

Reclaim the Night marches have bene held across the UK (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The events are open to all, but some require booking - full details by email to [email protected]

The campaign, which aims to raise awareness about gender inequality and calls for an end to gender based violence, has been running successfully for the past 32 years. With events and initiatives planned across the region, it has the backing of Fife Council.

Councillor David Ross, leader of the local authority, said: "In Scotland, at least four out of five incidents of domestic abuse recorded by police have a female victim and a male accused. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by domestic abuse, sexual violence and other forms of violence committed mainly by men. We have a duty to expose domestic abuse and violence for what it is and change the stigma associated with it."

The programme includes Orange the World on Friday, November 24 when people across Fife are being asked to wear something orange to mark their support and share photos on social media with #orangetheworld

Reclaim The Night march poster (Pic: Submitted)

Fife Centre for Equalities hosts a drop-in event at New Volunteer House, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, November 29 where people can learn more about the organisations working to eliminate violence against women.

There are banner making workshops at the Lomond Centre, Glenrothes, on Tuesday, November 21; K107 community space at the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, November 25, and the glass houses within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, on Monday, November 27.

Raith Rovers, East Fife and Dunfermline Athletic will also hand out white ribbons to promote the campaign at their games, while Fife Women’s Aid’s annual event on Tuesday, December 5, will take a trauma-informed approach to working with children, young people and families who have experienced domestic abuse. It takes place at Studio 8, 8 Church Street, Glenrothes.

The powerful exhibition, ‘What Were You Wearing?’ returns to New Volunteer House, East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy - it recreates outfits that victims/survivors were wearing when they experienced sexual assault, accompanied by a short statement from each person. The exhibition aims to challenge victim-blaming and the myth that sexual assault can be attributed to a person's choice of clothes. Local author Lynne Crawford will talk about her book, The Petriarchy at Dunfermline Galleries on Wednesday, December 6.