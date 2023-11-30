Reclaim the Night March set to take place in Kirkcaldy
The march is part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence and is a chance for people to come together and raise their voices about the issues that matter to them in relation to gender equality and gender-based violence.
The Fife Violence Against Women Partnership will meet outside Kirkcaldy Town House in the Town Square at 4.30pm on Thursday, November 30. At 5pm they will march down the High Street to the Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd.
There will be refreshments, speakers and chance for discussions.
There’s no need to book to take part in the march, but booking is required for the After March event at the Old Kirk.
To book click here
More information about the campaign and the full list of #16Days events can be found at www.fife.gov.uk/16days.