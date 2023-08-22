Ian Ogilvie has been a familiar figure at several churches in the Lang Toun across the decades, and his commitment was marked last week with the presentation of a certificate of long service.

Born and bred in the Lang Toun, he has been the organist at places of worship including Viewforth Parish Church, Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, and Linktown Church.

He attended Kirkcaldy West Primary, School and then Kirkcaldy High School. After leaving, he trained in accountancy and worked for local government for 34 years - but music has been part of his life since his teenage years -from the age of 17 he played in dance bands

Ian Ogilvie receives his long service award from the Rev Graham Deans (Pic: Submitted)

While studying the organ at Dunfermline Abbey in 1963, he started his playing career as organist in the EU Congregational Church in Commercial Street.

He then took up the post of organist and choirmaster at Sinclairtown Church which later became Viewforth Parish Church after uniting with Gallatown .

In 1988, he moved on to Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, and remained there until 2001, when he took up his current role as Organist at Linktown Church.

For his 60th birthday, he had the experience of playing the famous Wurlitzer organ in Blackpool Tower Ballroom, riding up from the organ pit.