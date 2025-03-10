Recognition for staff at Pettycur Bay and Old Manor Hotel

Workers at two leading Fife holiday venues have been honoured at their annual staff achievement awards.

The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links, along with its parent business, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at Kinghorn, recognised some of its top performing employees this month.

Purchased by the Wallace family of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and The Bay Hotel in 2021, the Old Manor Hotel has retained many of its long term local staff, including Christina Kennedy who is now its operations manager.

The hotel’s employee of the year was long serving porter David Morrison, while the outstanding achievement award at Pettycur went to Gillian Page, who has worked behind the bar at Horizons - the venue’s in house restaurant - for over 30 years. The employee of the year was Bay Hotel Housekeeper, Fiona Swain, from Methil, who has worked there for the past 18 months.

Tommy Wallace, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park director, said: “These hard working and committed individuals are all absolute stars, putting a great deal of effort into their daily jobs, whilst being well liked by both colleagues and customers.

“We’ve always had a policy of handing out staff achievement awards across all our businesses, as we like to say thank you, and acknowledge good work. Many of our employees are local people, and some, like David, Christina and Gillian, have been with us for a long time.”

The awards come as The Old Manor holds a special open evening on Friday, April 18 from 6:30pm to let local people see what it has to offer.

Christina said: “We’ve been very busy indeed since the Wallace family took over, renovating and refreshing many areas of the Old Manor. With so much work having been carried out over the past few years, we are very keen to show off the Old Manor to the local market.

“It's been a labour of love from the present owners who have been committed to bringing the Hotel back to its former glory as one of the premier sea view hotels in Lundin Links. We are confident that local people will very much enjoy seeing what we have done, especially those who used to frequent the Old Manor in the past

Pettycur Bay is also a finalist in three categories of Fife Business Awards 2025, run by Fife Chamber of Commerce -it is up for the tourism and hospitality category, the medium business and family business of the year.

Added Tommy: “To be a finalist in all three categories we entered is amazing. We are keen to support the work of Fife Chamber, so decided to give these awards a go, as we had not entered before. We seem to tick a lot of the boxes, especially in the Best Family Business category.”

The awards night takes place on Friday, May 16 at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.