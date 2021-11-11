Record number of Fifers join Learn to Swim programme

Scottish Swimming ambassador Duncan Scott at the launch of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust's Learn to Swim programme in 2016.

The charitable trust, which runs the region’s sports centres, now has over 6900 participants in its aquatic programme exceeding its target by 1.84 per cent five months earlier than anticipated.

The Learn to Swim programme is delivered in partnership with Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming at nine facilities across the Kingdom and offers people of all ages from babies to older adults the chance to get in the water and progress through class levels.

It allows them to build confidence, become a competent swimmer, progess onto club level of learn new disciplines like water polo or Rookie Lifeguard training.

The trust saw all of its centres affected by lockdowns and associated health and safety measures during lockdowns, and it has only had all the sites open under near normal conditions since August 9.

Lee Cunningham, aquatics manager, said: “Previously, our highest level of Learn to Swim participation was September 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic – despite the challenges of lockdowns, social distancing and health and safety protocols, we are delighted that so many local people are engaging with the programme and getting back in the water.

"The trust has a long and successful track record of delivering aquatic programmes and since officially launching the Learn to Swim programme with Scottish Swimming in 2016, we have seen a steady increase in participation.

"It’s fantastic that Fife is leading the way across Scotland in getting so many people engaged with swimming and I’d like to thank trust staff for their hard work.”

Euan Lowe, CEO of Scottish Swimming added: “We are delighted to see so many children back learning to swim in Fife to become confident, competent and safer swimmers as part of our national Learn to Swim Framework in partnership with Scottish Water.

"The last 18 months has been challenging with pool closures affecting lessons so it’s fantastic to see Fife getting back to capacity earlier than anticipated as swimming is such an essential life skill and highlights the importance of maintaining local access to swimming pools.”

For further details on the Learn to Swim programme, visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk

