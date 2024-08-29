Recruitment drive for almost 40 more bus drivers in Fife after timetable tweaks

Stagecoach has launched a recruitment drive in Fife (Pic: Siubmitted)

A recruitment drive has been launched to find more bus drivers in Fife.

Stagecoach East Scotland is looking to employ 38 more staff after making changes to a number of services in a summer timetable revamp.

These improvements required an increase in driving staff based at Stagecoach’s five depots across Fife - Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, Methil and St Andrews. It will take the company’s payroll to 649 drivers across Fife, and 1,274 staff in total across East Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Stagecoach made launched departures to Edinburgh up to every five minutes from Ferrytoll Park and Ride and up to every 15 minutes from Halbeath Park and Ride on Services X54, X56, X59 and X61.

A brand-new service was also introduced with the X22 now running hourly, seven days a week between Dunfermline and Stirling. Improving these frequencies not only provided additional passenger capacity but increased the driver requirements across Fife.

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We’re a proud local employer and we’re proud to serve the people of Fife every day. Our latest set of network improvements will see easier access to work, important events and appointments, and leisure activities for locals.

“The service developments we’ve made recently, not only improve services for customers but contribute to the local economy and we’ve created even more jobs within the local community. Applications are open for driving jobs within our depots in Fife, and we’re delighted to welcome our recent new starts to the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach also revised services and journeys across Fife from last week which related to contract changes in the area and commercial changes to serve the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Some were a direct result of collaboration with local employers, including timing adjustments and re-routing of service 19 to serve Amazon’s giant fulfilment centre in west Fife. They were tweaked to ensure scheduled departure and arrival times matched employee shift times for maximum convenience.