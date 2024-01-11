Recycling centre ban on pedestrian and cycle access stays as debate on hold

Pedestrian and cyclist access to household waste recycling centres across Fife should continue to be blocked for health and safety reasons, according to a report that was meant to be discussed at a Fife Cabinet Committee meeting on Thursday. It was pulled from the agenda at the last minute by council leader, Councillor David Ross.

There are public safety concerns and an estimated £500,000 price tag associated with opening up Fife’s household recycling centres for pedestrians and cyclists. A report from the local authority's environment and building services and FRS would have asked to continue to prohibit access to both.

SNP councillor David Barratt (Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay) intended to put the decision to a vote. His amendment, if approved, would have given pedestrians and cyclists access.

However, Council Leader David Ross (Labour) removed the report from the agenda at the last minute, explaining: “On council officer advice, I’ve decided to withdraw this report from the agenda.

“It’s been the subject of detailed health and safety work since the issue was raised in 2022. The issues raised in the report would require significant investment if there was agreement to proceed with pedestrian and cycling access.

He continued: “At this stage in the financial process, I think it would be best to consider the report as part of the budget process that we’re engaged in right now.”

However, Cllr Barratt argued that the cost estimates should be scrutinised outside of the budget setting.

“We’re being asked to consider this decision in a revenue setting without any scrutiny of the costs associated with doing something which had originally been estimated at £30,000 but are now being put at over £500,000 to facilitate pedestrian access,” he argued.

The discussion and debate may have been removed from Thursday’s meeting, but the report is still available for all to see. It explains that FRS and environment and building services both undertook separate safety reviews after councillors ordered that work be undertaken to provide pedestrian/cyclist access at Dalgety Bay, Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy Recycling Centres in February 2022. The investigations have now been carried out, but they have given rise to public safety concerns.

“Fife’s recycling centres are designed for vehicles and are compliant with all health and safety guidelines. This compliance has ensured that there have been no vehicle/pedestrian collision accidents in the last five years,” the report explained. “Allowing access for pedestrians and cyclists to recycling centres would inevitably introduce a variety of new situations which would increase public safety risk,” the report explained.

The reports are concerned that pedestrians would ignore walkways, barriers and crossing points - creating increased risk of accidents and potential conflict with stewarding staff. There are also concerns that children and pushchairs being brought onto site would risk the “loss of control” in the proximity to moving vehicles.

The report is also concerned that commercial waste carriers would park nearby and walk in to dispose of waste to avoid incurring charges.

“The recycling centres of Fife do not have the space to safely allow access for cyclists and pedestrians, regardless of barrier installations and stewarding provision. On this basis, Fife Resource Solutions must continue with a vehicle-only access policy,” the report recommended.