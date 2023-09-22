News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Red carpet gala shows mark return of Adam Smith Theatre after three-year closure

The doors to the Adam Smith Theatre re-open this weekend with a red carpet gala launch. Almost 1000 people will pack the venue for the first live shows in three years - and get to see the buildings £7.8m transformation.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The ‘Lights On Grand Opening’ celebrates all the local groups which see the historic Kirkcaldy theatre as their home, and will be compered by panto star and broadcaster Grant Stott.

The shows will feature everything from music to drama and dance with around 250 people taking to the stage as the venue begins a new era as Fife’s major creative hub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Groups taking part include Auld Kirk Players, Dysart Colliery Silver Band Ensemble, East Fife Ladies Choir, Fife Opera, Kingdom Theatre Company, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society, Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society, Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre, Stages Dance School and The Songburds. ALso appearing is Kingdom Youth Theatre with an excerpt from ‘Queen Of The New Year’ which it took to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last month.

The front page of the Fife Free Press marking the return of the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Fife Free Press)The front page of the Fife Free Press marking the return of the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Fife Free Press)
The front page of the Fife Free Press marking the return of the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Most Popular

Michelle Sweeney, OnFife’s director of creative development, said: “We are really exciting preparing for the opening show. It will bring life back to the venue once more. It is a show for the community. We knew there would be big demand and one show wouldn’t be enough so adding a matinee was key but making sure it had the same red carpet feel as the evening.”

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife