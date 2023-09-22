Red carpet gala shows mark return of Adam Smith Theatre after three-year closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘Lights On Grand Opening’ celebrates all the local groups which see the historic Kirkcaldy theatre as their home, and will be compered by panto star and broadcaster Grant Stott.
The shows will feature everything from music to drama and dance with around 250 people taking to the stage as the venue begins a new era as Fife’s major creative hub.
Groups taking part include Auld Kirk Players, Dysart Colliery Silver Band Ensemble, East Fife Ladies Choir, Fife Opera, Kingdom Theatre Company, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society, Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society, Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre, Stages Dance School and The Songburds. ALso appearing is Kingdom Youth Theatre with an excerpt from ‘Queen Of The New Year’ which it took to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last month.
Michelle Sweeney, OnFife’s director of creative development, said: “We are really exciting preparing for the opening show. It will bring life back to the venue once more. It is a show for the community. We knew there would be big demand and one show wouldn’t be enough so adding a matinee was key but making sure it had the same red carpet feel as the evening.”