The ‘Lights On Grand Opening’ celebrates all the local groups which see the historic Kirkcaldy theatre as their home, and will be compered by panto star and broadcaster Grant Stott.

The shows will feature everything from music to drama and dance with around 250 people taking to the stage as the venue begins a new era as Fife’s major creative hub.

Groups taking part include Auld Kirk Players, Dysart Colliery Silver Band Ensemble, East Fife Ladies Choir, Fife Opera, Kingdom Theatre Company, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society, Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society, Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre, Stages Dance School and The Songburds. ALso appearing is Kingdom Youth Theatre with an excerpt from ‘Queen Of The New Year’ which it took to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last month.

The front page of the Fife Free Press marking the return of the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Fife Free Press)