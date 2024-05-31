Red carpet rolled out as Fife event showcases region’s talented film-makers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The red carpet was rolled out at the Adam Smith Theatre last week, as crowds gathered for a night at the movies.

Described as a “celebration of Fife’s film talent”, the Fife Filmmakers Networking Night was the first in-person networking event from Create Film Fife in five years, and the turn out “exceeded expectations” of its organiser. An estimated crowd of 150 people travelled from across Fife, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Perth, and even as far away as Orkney.

Thirteen different film projects from across Fife and Scotland were showcased throughout the evening, developed by a mix of first-time student filmmakers through to established feature film and broadcast television practitioners. Filmmakers also engaged in Q&A sessions with the audience, who were invited to network and get involved in local film projects.

The volunteer-led event was organised and hosted by Gavin Hugh, founder of Create Film Fife and Kirkcaldy-based video production business, MidgieBite Media. He was assisted by a team of volunteers including local photographer Jenni Leigh, Moya Barnett, and students from Fife College, Edinburgh College, and Levenmouth Academy.

Presentations from Robbie Davidson, the Hex Team and Glass Bullet Pictures (Pics: Submitted)

The evening kicked off with the premiere of Levenmouth: A Climate Beacon?, a film produced by The Bats Wood and MidgieBite Media, with students from Levenmouth Academy. The film is a powerful exploration of how the Levenmouth area is responding to climate change, and the attitudes of the local school pupils on the changes they see in their community.

Acclaimed local filmmaker Robbie Davidson showcased his iconic WW2 action film, Dick Dynamite, as well as a top-secret preview of an upcoming new film project. In an unexpected twist, Robbie auditioned the audience to play zombies and zombie-hunters in real time, filming the crowd in a highlight of audience participation.

It was a great night for Ian Gordon of Square Go Pictures as well, whose preview for Highland clearances epic The Gudeman drew huge acclaim from the audience for its stunning portrayal of Scottish landscapes and practical effects work.

Kirkcaldy-based horror filmmakers Hex Studios took the audience back to the 1980s with their nostalgic fantasy of wizards and warriors, The Slave and the Sorcerer, while Glenrothes-based Glass Bullet Pictures gave a preview of their dark dystopian thriller, The Priesthood, developed as a series.

Pupils from Levenmouth Academy were at the event to see a film they were part of (Pic: Submitted)

Documentary filmmaker Alex Harron discussed the importance of film finance and distribution, showcasing the trailer for his Running in the Family documentary on runner Eilish McColgan - currently available on BBC iPlayer - and also giving a preview of his new documentary project, Go Charlie, focused on the life of trans racing car driver Charlie Martin.

Other fantastic film projects included a stunning drone display of Scotland's lochs and mountains from filmmaker Andrew F Glen, along with projects from Jeanette Sendler, Craig J Seath, and Samantha Strachan. Finally, the audience were struck with a powerful debut from first-time filmmaker Harmony Hunter, whose outstanding psychological horror The Room left the room speechless.

Gavin said: “The event was a huge success that exceeded our expectations! Turnout was far beyond what I had originally anticipated, and I’m absolutely delighted. It was brilliant to be able to bring so many people to Kirkcaldy town centre for the evening.

“This was a celebration of Fife’s film talent, showcasing independent filmmaking in Scotland as vibrant, varied, exciting, and entertaining. We’ve demonstrated that the film community in Fife isn’t on the periphery, but is at the heart of Scotland’s independent film scene.

“The films were fantastic, the filmmakers were brilliant, the theatre was the perfect space for us, the sponsors elevated what we could deliver, and the volunteers went above and beyond. We had amazing support from the audience, too, so I couldn’t have asked for more.”