Red Dead Redemption actor inspires Fife’s performing arts students in Q&A

Mick Mellamphy took part in an online Q&A session with performing arts students from Fife College.

Organised by lecturer Tina West, it gave them an opportunity to ask him questions about the industry, find out more about how motion capture works, and learn about some of the ways it differs to traditional theatre.

Mick has appeared in hit series such as Law & Order and HBO’s I Know This Much Is True.

Actor Mick Mellamphy

He said: “I am always motivated by the passion of others in our industry, so it was great to get the chance to talk to Tina’s group and witness some of their inspirational work.

“Thanks to Tina and her group for the opportunity to share my own journey with them too, hopefully everyone involved was able to take as much energy and drive from the discussion as I did.”

Acting and Theatre Performance student Nicola Anderson, from Cowdenbeath, said: "I got a lot of inspiration and motivation, and I look forward to using the advice to my advantage in the future"

Tina added: “Mick’s talk was full of brilliant creative and practical advice for our learners, they all were all absolutely buzzing afterwards.

“Thanks again to Mick for taking time out of his busy schedule to share his unique insight into the industry, which I’m sure will be very beneficial for our students going forward.”

