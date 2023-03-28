Reece Rodger: Police issue further appeal in search for Fife man who went missing while camping with friends

Police are appealing for information to help trace Reece Rodger

Police are continuing to search the Loch Rannoch area and conduct enquiries to help trace 28-year-old Reece Rodger.

Reece was camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near Killichonan. His friends last saw him around 11.30pm on Saturday, March 18 and believed he was heading off to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no trace of him on the Sunday morning and they reported him missing.

Reece is described as 6ft, of medium build with dark hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black long sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Police are continuing to carry out enquiries into a sighting of a man matching Reece’s description at around 11.30pm on March 18 on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich. They are also looking into a possible sighting on Sunday, March 19 at around 8am on the B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Our enquiries are continuing into these two possible sightings of men matching Reece’s description. If you have any information at all that might help us locate him, I urge you to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since Reece was reported missing we have been carrying out extensive searches to trace him. Local officers have been led by specialist search advisors and assisted by resources including the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue teams.

"We are continuing to speak to people in the local area and study any CCTV or personal footage that could help trace Reece.

"This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday. This is completely out of character for him.