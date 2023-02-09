The new line-up – from the collection managed by OnFife – includes the first show in the Galleries of a lithograph by one of Scotland’s most esteemed living artists.

Frances Walker’s Birsay Shore and Brough – produced in 1971 – is unveiled in the artist’s hometown as the acclaimed painter, printmaker and teacher approaches her 93rd birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Orcadian scene came into OnFife’s care in 2017. It is one of 11 works in the collection by Walker, who taught at Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen, and is greatly admired for her depictions of remote places, including Antarctica.

Samuel Peploe's Lillies is one of the artworks going on display.

A large oil painting by the artist, titled Passing St Kilda, is to go on display in St Andrews Museum later in the year.

Other works include six paintings by Scottish Colourist Samuel Peploe, not seen in Kirkcaldy for some years – among them Lillies, Luxembourg Gardens and Summer, New Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four paintings by the ever-popular Glasgow Boys come back to the Galleries after lengthy absences, including the recently conserved Lady with Goldfish by George Henry.

Also featuring is one of Scotland’s greatest 20th century painters, Anne Redpath, whose delightful White Cyclamen was last exhibited at Kirkcaldy in 2016.

William McTaggart's 'Love's Whispers'

Two works by Redpath’s contemporary, William Gillies – Clachan of Laide and Boats, St Monance – are being shown to mark the 50th anniversary of the renowned painter’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choice of works has been influenced by feedback from people who visited the Galleries’ Brushstrokes exhibition that complemented the recent Jack Vettriano retrospective.

Brushstrokes, which closed on January 9, showcased an eclectic mix of paintings from OnFife’s fine art collection. Visitors were asked to suggest which paintings might feature in future displays at Kirkcaldy Galleries and their ideas have informed the selection of works in the rehang.

Curator Lesley Lettice says the Brushstrokes feedback had been overwhelmingly positive: “Almost 700 postcards were completed and we learned so much about what visitors want from the Galleries. First-time visitors, drawn by the Vettriano show, were astounded by our own fantastic collection and regular visitors were delighted to discover many works they hadn’t seen before. The experience has reminded us of the treasures on our doorstep".

One room houses paintings that visitors had asked about most during Brushstrokes. Among them are two landscapes by the hugely popular James McIntosh Patrick and two portraits by perennial favourite William McTaggart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the McTaggart portraits, Love's Whispers – which became part of the collection in 2016 – has recently been conserved with assistance from the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries.

While another room features works that will be new to many visitors. These include pieces by living painters such as Kate Downie and Ken Currie as well as Fife artists, including John Houston, Brian Fojcik, Marian Leven and Frances Walker’s great friend, Mardi Barrie.