Recent years have seen the gate of the Holy Cross Orthodox Church defaced by vandals. This inspired Glenrothes artist Amanda Sloan to gift the artwork, which now adorns the gate of the High Street building. According to the church, the congregation is "humbled" by the artwork.

Amanda said: “I was happy to volunteer to give back to the community for a special day, to remember those lost and who gave their lives.

“I decided to make the poppies one of the focal points as they are the biggest symbol of this day.

The mural has been well received by the congregation

“I would be happy to give my time again to such a nice project.”

Minister, Ryan Roberston, said the church hopes the mural, which depicts the silhouette of a soldier, poppies and a cross, will become a permanent fixture on the gate. He hopes that the community will consider the artwork as an opportunity for reflection on "such a beautiful memorial painting that speaks to us all".

The church is situated nearby Leslie’s war memorial, which the minister said adds an extra level of poignancy to the mural.

Ryan said: “We believe it is fitting for us to show a beautiful piece of art for the people of Leslie to be proud of, as well as those who pass through to admire and reflect on.

