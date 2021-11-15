Remembrance Sunday in Kirkcaldy: Town unites to pay its respects
Locals of all ages came together, along with pupils from Kirkcaldy’s four high schools, to remember those who lost their lives in conflict at Sunday’s Remembrance Day Service in the town.
Representatives from the armed forces, community groups, local dignitaries, the emergency services and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Fife gathered outside the Town House first at 10.30am before walking through the gardens to the war memorial, led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.
The service was conducted by Captain Andrew Manley, commanding officer, from Kirkcaldy Salvation Army.
There was a large turnout including cadets, representatives from Royal Navy Sub Mariners, Merchant Navy, Royal Air Force, 1192 Air Training Corps, Black Watch Association, Kirkcaldy scouts, Kingdom of Fife Branch Royal Artillery Association, Polish veterans and the Polish Club, the KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, Raith Rovers and other groups/organisations. Dunfermline Town Brass Band also performed.
Many wreaths were laid at the war memorial - many from community groups and businesses along with the services and politicians including Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey, town MSP David Torrance and local councillors.
Mr Hanvey said: “The responsibility of laying a wreath of remembrance on behalf of my constituents is an enormous privilege. I would like to thank everyone involved in the organisation of these important events ensuring we all continue to remember.”
Mr Torrance said: “It was a privilege to attend. It is our annual opportunity to give public acknowledgement and appreciation of the sacrifice made by so many on our behalf.”
Cllr Zoe Hisbent, who laid a wreath on behalf of Fife Council, added: “It was a day of great emotion as families and individual came together to remember all the men and women who have served and suffered in conflicts.”
Jim Paterson, secretary and treasurer of the Royal British Legion (Kirkcaldy branch) and his wife Evelyn, branch chairman, laid on a buffet in the Kirkcaldy Territorial Army Centre in Hunter Street afterwards: “The service was really well attended. I haven’t seen that many people at the Remembrance Service for years and I want to thank everyone who came along to show their support.”
They also thanked everyone who helped them in the run up to the event.
Services also took place locally in Cardenden, Burntisland, Kinghorn and Aberdour.