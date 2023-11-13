News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Saluting fallen comrades at Kirkcaldy's war memorialSaluting fallen comrades at Kirkcaldy's war memorial
Saluting fallen comrades at Kirkcaldy's war memorial

Remembrance Sunday in pictures: paying tribute at Kirkcaldy War Memorial

Huge numbers attended the annual Remembrance Sunday service at Kirkcaldy War Memorial as the town fell silent in honour of those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT

Services were held at war memorials throughout the Kingdom as former servicemen and women were joined by dignitaries, local organisations and members of the public. At Kirkcaldy War Memorial there was a big turnout for the annual tribute. Numerous wreaths were laid to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The parade and ceremony featured Kirkcaldy Pipe Band, Dunfermline City Brass Band, and was conducted in the presence of Colonel (Rtd) James Kinloch TD DL, Depuity Lord Lieutenant of Fife, with Captain Andrew Manley from the Salvation Army. It was organised by Royal British Legion (Scotland)

Haunting sounds accompanied the service at the war memorial.

1. Remembrance Sunday

Haunting sounds accompanied the service at the war memorial. Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
After the service, many people took time to pause at view the poppies placed at the war memorial

2. Remembrance Sunday

After the service, many people took time to pause at view the poppies placed at the war memorial Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
A simple cross and a personal message for one of the fallen.

3. Remembrance Sunday

A simple cross and a personal message for one of the fallen. Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
Dignitaries and representatives from the services and many local groups muster at the war memorial

4. Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries and representatives from the services and many local groups muster at the war memorial Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page