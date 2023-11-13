Remembrance Sunday in pictures: paying tribute at Kirkcaldy War Memorial
Services were held at war memorials throughout the Kingdom as former servicemen and women were joined by dignitaries, local organisations and members of the public. At Kirkcaldy War Memorial there was a big turnout for the annual tribute. Numerous wreaths were laid to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The parade and ceremony featured Kirkcaldy Pipe Band, Dunfermline City Brass Band, and was conducted in the presence of Colonel (Rtd) James Kinloch TD DL, Depuity Lord Lieutenant of Fife, with Captain Andrew Manley from the Salvation Army. It was organised by Royal British Legion (Scotland)