The annual tribute at Kirkcaldy’s war memorial on Sunday, November 12, will mark the 105th anniversary of the end of The Great War of 1914-18. It also falls on the 98th anniversary of the opening of the war memorial.

The ceremony is organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland and features local dignitaries, and representatives from a wide range of organisations who march from the Town House to the war memorial for the most solemn, dignified act of remembrance.

Bill Mason, secretary of the Kirkcaldy branch of the RBLS said a number of organisations had already confirmed their attendance, but he was keen to cast the net wide.

Remembrance Sunday at Kirkcaldy War Memorial (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“We have written to a number of organisations across town,” he said. “We will have all the armed forces represented, but this is also about our community. We would love to welcome more groups along to lay wreaths.”

Organisers ask that anyone keen to participate give them advance notice to allow them to finalise the order of the event which musters at the Town House at 10:30am. People can join the march or simply meet at the war memorial. Poppies can be ordered from Poppy Scotland or any local florist.After the ceremony there will be light refreshments at the Army Reserve Centre in Hunter Street. The KUSI club is also opening doors to guests.

The Remembrance Sunday gathering falls just weeks after the Kirkcaldy branch unveiled a memorial seat at the gardens to recognise the contribution of servicemen and women from the Lang Toun. It was formally unveiled by Provost Jim Leishman at a ceremony attended by dignitaries including politicians, Fife’s Lord Lieutenant, ex-servicemen and women, and the emergency services.

