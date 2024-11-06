Remembrance Sunday services planned for communities across Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven and North East Fife areas

Poppy wreaths, wooden crosses and flowers will be laid in remembrance. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Communities across Fife will pause to remember in coming days those who paid the ultimate sacrifice by laying down their life for their country.

On Monday, November 11 people throughout the area will join with those across the country to take part in a two minute silence at 11am.

This year, November 10 is Remembrance Sunday and communities will pay their respects with services at war memorials and cenotaphs in their towns and villages.

Here are the details for the events taking place across the Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven and North East Fife areas.

Anstruther: Service led by the Very Rev Dr Martin Fair at St Ayle Church, Anstruther at 10.45am, followed by a parade to the war memorial at Anstruther cemetery for the laying of the wreaths. Light refreshments will be served in the church on return from the cemetery.

Auchtermuchty: A service will take place at the Cross, High Street at 11.50am followed by showings of the local short film ‘Anyone Who Had a Heart’ in the Upper Town Hall.

Burntisland: The town will remember the fallen with a service at the Parish Church in East Leven Street at 10.45am, followed by the Remembrance Service at the war memorial at approximately 12 noon. The parade to the church will leave from Burntisland Fire Station in Harbour Place, led by Burntisland Pipe Band at 10.20am. Those wishing to attend to take part in the parade are requested to muster at the fire station at 10am.

Cardenden: The parade led by a piper will leave the Railway Tavern in Cardenden Road at 10.40am on its way to the war memorial in Woodend Road. The service will be conducted by the local minister and priest with wreaths laid before a return parade to the Railway Tavern where free soup, sandwiches, tea and coffee will be available.

Crail: The Act of Remembrance will take place at Crail War Memorial at 10.45 am, followed by the church service at 11.15 am. After the service there will be the opportunity to enjoy a soup and sandwich lunch in the Kirk Hall.

Cupar: A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cupar War Memorial at 10.30am. There will be a parade from the Fluthers Car Park to the War Memorial. Uniformed bodies only should assemble in the Fluthers Car Park for 10.15am, under the direction of the Parade Marshall. All other parties should assemble at the War Memorial in time for the start of the service.

Dysart: A Remembrance Service will take place at Dysart war memorial at 10.50am, followed by worship at Dysart St Clair Church from 11am led by Rev Brian Tomlinson. Refreshments will be served after the service.

Freuchie: A service will take place at the war memorial on the High Street at 10.45am.

Glenrothes: Parade leaves from the Wetherspoons car park in Church Street at 10.30am for wreath laying at the war memorial, then on to St Columba’s Church.

Kennoway: Assemble at Kennoway Shopping Centre by 10.40am for the parade to leave at 10.50am prompt. March to the war memorial for wreath laying and the church service before the return parade to the shopping centre. Refreshments will be available in Kennoway Legion.

Kinghorn: A service with uniformed organisations will take place in the Kirk by the Sea at 10am, followed by the community act of remembrance at the village’s war memorial at 11am. Following this, soup will be served by the Scouts in the hall.

Kinglassie: Parade from the Miners Welfare Institute to the war memorial at 10.45am.

Kirkcaldy: The parade will muster at the Town House at 10.30am before making its way to the war memorial where a service will take place at 10.50am. The service will include a two minute silence at 11am, the Last Post and wreath laying by dignitaries as well as ex-servicemen and women and community groups.

Ladybank: The Service of Remembrance will take place at the war memorial at 10.30am.

Leslie: The parade leaves The Cross at 10.30am for the service at the war memorial at 10.45am. Refreshments provided at the Station Hotel after the service.

Leuchars: A Service of Remembrance will take place at Leuchars St Athernase Church at 10.45am.

Leven: A parade will take place in Victoria Road by the town’s war memorial at 10.30am.

Markinch: Parade will set off from the primary school at 10.30am making its way to the war memorial.

Methil: Three special services and events are planned in Methil this year. The Remember Service at the war memorial in Memorial Park will start at 10.50am including the two minute silence. The service in Wellesley Parish Church will follow at 11.30am including an Act of Remembrance. These services will be conducted by Gillian Paterson and Alastair Stark. Following the morning service, fellowship is shared over tea and coffee in the Wellesley Centre. At 6pm there will be a short service at the Beacon in Memorial Park.

Milton of Balgonie: The annual remembrance service will be held at the village war memorial at 3pm. After the service refreshments will be served at the village hall and a collection held for Poppy Scotland.

Newport on Tay: A Service of Remembrance will be held at Newport on Tay Parish Church at 10.50am, followed by wreath laying at the war memorial.

St Andrews: A parade led by the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Pipes and Drums will march through the town before a service and wreath laying will take place at the town’s war memorial at 12 noon.

Tayport: A parade heads from Dougall Street to the Parish Church at 10.30am for a service of remembrance.

Thornton: The Act of Remembrance will take place at the village war memorial at 10.45am. Refreshments will be provided afterwards in Thornton Public Hall.