Remembrance Sunday: watch our video as hundreds pay their respects at Kirkcaldy War Memorial

Towns and villages across Fife fell silent this morning as Remembrance Sunday honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One of the biggest gatherings came at Kirkcaldy War Memorial where dignitaries were joined by a host of community organisations, from sports clubs to care homes, to lay wreaths and pay tribute.

The ceremony was organised by the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, and was addressed by Bill Mason, chairman, and Captain Andrew Manley, from Kirkcaldy’s Salvation Army. It was the 99th anniversary of the gatherings at the war memorial, and the two minute’s silence was impeccably observed as church bells rang in the distance.